Mercedes, Foreign Trips, Fake Rituals: Pune Builder Files Case Against Ashok Kharat For Duping Him Of ₹5 Crore

Ashok Kharat | Photo courtesy: http://www.shivnika.com/

Nashik: A case of extortion has been registered against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat at the Sarkarwada police station for allegedly getting foreign trips sponsored and extorting Rs5 crore by instilling fear of death. The complaint was filed by Pune-based builder Rajendra Jassud, taking the total number of cases against Kharat to 10.

It is claimed that the accused had earlier filed a case against Jassud when he realised the alleged cheating and started asking for his money. The latter has now lodged a counter-complaint accusing Kharat of extortion and fraud under the pretext of performing religious rituals for success in the logistics business.

Jassud said that in 2018, he provided Kharat with a Mercedes car for the rituals. Kharat allegedly claimed that to gain divine powers, Jassud needed to travel to 21 countries, failing which he would face death due to a snakebite from a 'nag devta'. The builder said that out of fear, he took Kharat to the US and spent around Rs30 lakh on his medical expenses.

He further alleged that between 2018 and December 2025, Kharat cheated him of nearly ₹5 crore. To extract more money, the accused allegedly staged bogus rituals, including showing a fake snake near a temple and claiming it to be a divine appearance of a deity, said Jassud.

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He claimed that Kharat convinced him to visit 21 countries together and touch their soil for a successful business start, warning of dire consequences otherwise. Under this pretext, Jassud claims he funded trips to countries, including Uganda, Egypt, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

Additionally, large sums were allegedly extorted for the construction and furnishing of a farmhouse at Mirgaon, including Rs1.11 crore for construction, Rs49 lakh for imported Turkish wood and iron furniture, Rs29 lakh for teakwood furniture and Rs42.5 lakh for kitchen setup, alleged the builder.

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