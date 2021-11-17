Mephedrone manufacturing unit busted in Kolhapur; see pics

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based advocate has been running a drug manufacturing unit from his native place in Kolhapur for over a year, claimed the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch which busted the unit recently. A woman drug peddler and a caretaker has been arrested in the case while the advocate identified as Rajkumar Rajhuns is at large. The police have recovered drugs manufacturing material of ₹2.38 crore.

The Bandra unit of ANC arrested a one Cristiana Maglin, 35 alias Ayesha alias Simran with 50 gram of mephedrone (MD). During investigation, she revealed that she used to procure MD from Rajhuns who has a manufacturing unit in Dholgarwadi in Chandangadh taluka of Kolhapur.

A special team comprising multiple officers from different units of ANC then raided the village which was built at Rajhuns' farmhouse were manufacturing of MD was underway. From the farmhouse we have recovered 122 gram MD along with 39 litre chemical required to make MD, half-cooked MD weighing 38.70 kg along with material required for manufacturing it including measuring flask, dryers, electric oven," said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (ANC). The caretaker Nikhil Lohar, 29 has also been arrested.

The advocate who practices in Mumbai regularly visits his hometown almost weekly and brings MD which was later supplied to chain of peddlers mostly in the city. The manufacturing unit was active since over a year and during each visit the wanted accused used to bring 5-10 kilogram of MD, said Nalawade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Mumbai: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede meets Mumbai police chief Hemant Nagrale

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 04:51 PM IST