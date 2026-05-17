Men Hit, Drag Fellow Passenger To Door On Mumbai Local Train Over Seat Dispute; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Mumbai: A shocking video from a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, showing a fight between passengers allegedly over a seat inside the coach.

According to the video shared by 'ohhomumbai', the altercation reportedly broke out after a dispute over seating space. While there is no official confirmation yet on the exact sequence of events, the visuals show two men assaulting another passenger after he allegedly raised his hand first.

In the video, the men can be heard questioning him, “maarega?” before the confrontation escalates. The passenger is then dragged to the entrance of the train, while they kept hitting him.

The incident has sparked concern among commuters and social media users, as the coach in the video does not appear to be extremely crowded. Despite this, what reportedly began as a fight over a seat quickly turned into a physical confrontation.

The viral clip has raised questions over civic sense and passenger behaviour inside Mumbai local trains. Commuters have pointed out that disputes over seats are common during daily travel, but the use of physical force over such issues reflects a worrying loss of patience and basic restraint.

Woman Slaps, Yells At Man Inside Crowded Mumbai Metro Over Alleged Push

A video from a crowded coach of Mumbai Metro Line 1 has gone viral on social media, showing a heated altercation between a woman passenger and a man whom she accused of pushing her inside the train.

According to the video shared by the social media handle “Ghar Ke Kalesh”, the incident allegedly began after the man accidentally pushed the woman amid the rush inside the metro coach. The man is seen immediately apologising and repeatedly telling the woman that there was no ill intention behind the incident and that the push happened accidentally.

Despite his repeated apologies, the woman continues shouting at him and is seen slapping and hitting him on the shoulder multiple times. The man, however, does not retaliate or raise his voice during the confrontation. Even as commuters around them watch the argument unfold, he continues to maintain that the incident was unintentional.

The video further shows the woman demanding that the man apologise again, which he does, but the confrontation continues. At one point, the man moves to another side of the coach in an apparent attempt to avoid further escalation, yet the woman continues yelling at him from a distance.

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