Mega blocks on Central Railway’s Main, Harbour lines today

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate a mega block on its suburban sections on Sunday in order to execute various engineering and maintenance works.

On the Main line, the mega block will be in force on the Sandhurst Road-Vidyavihar up and down slow lines from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. Down slow special services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be diverted to the down fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts.

Up slow special services will be diverted on the up fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT, halting as per respective scheduled halts.

On the Harbour line, the mega block will be in force on CSMT-Chunabhatti down harbour line from 11.25 am to 4.25 pm, and on Chunabhatti-CSMT up Harbour line from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm.

Down Harbour line special services leaving CSMT for Panvel from 11.15 am to 4.00 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line special services towards CSMT leaving Panvel from 9.05 am to 2.15 pm will remain suspended.

However, special local trains will run on Panvel-Kurla (Platform No.8)- Panvel section during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main line from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm during the block period.

According to Central Railway, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.