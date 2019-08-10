Mega block on CR, jumbo block on WR

Mumbai: In order to carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway(CR) has planned five hours mega block on main line and harbour line. The block will be operate between Kalyan and Thane railway stations on main line, while both slow and fast services between CSMT and Chunnabhati/Bandra will not be operated.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), CR said, “CSMT-bound fast trains leaving Kalyan from 10.54 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted on fast line between Thane and CSMT halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Dadar and Byculla stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“Fast trains services leaving CSMT from 10.16 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. However, all down and up slow services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule,” added Udasi.

All slow line services leaving/arriving CSMT between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. All mail/express trains arriving Mumbai during the block period will arrive 20–30 minutes behind schedule.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.10 am to 4.10 pm between CSMT-Chunnabhati/Bandra on both fast and slow corridor. “Down Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving CSMT/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving CSMT from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended,” said Udasi.

WR to operate jumbo block: Westrern Railway will operate a jumbo block of five hours from 10.35 am to 3.55 pm on August 11 on slow line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations for maintenance of track. During the block all slow trains will run on fast line between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. Hence, all slow services will have double halts at Vile Parle station platform no. 5/6 on the fast corridor. There will be no halt at Ram Mandir station in either direction due to non-availability of platform on the fast lines. Some suburban services will remain cancelled during the block, the list of which will be available at all stations in the suburban section.