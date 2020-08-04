Medicine-laden truck falls in Kasheli Creek

Thane: A truck carrying medicines skid off a bridge and plunged into the Kasheli Creek in Thane. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday. The driver of the container, Rajendra Pandey (55), who received minor injuries and was rescued by the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) following an alert call by a local police official.

The search operation for the container has been carried by Thane's RDMC. The incident took place at around 5:45 am on Monday. "The container carrying medicines was going towards the Jawaharlal

Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) from Bhiwandi.

The accident took place at Kasheli bridge when the driver lost his

control, following which the vehicle skid off the bridge and landed in the

creek," said a senior official from RDMC.

"The search operation is in progress by the RDMC. The vehicle has fallen into 60-70 feet deep water," added an official.

The injured driver was rushed to a private hospital in Thane. Pandey has received minor fracture on his right hand. He is stable now and undergoing medical treatment, informed the RDMC official.