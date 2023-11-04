MCZMA Investigates Violations in Malabar Hill Reservoir Project Amid Environmental Concerns | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: In a major twist to the Malabar Hill Reservoir (MHR) reconstruction project, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has directed the Mumbai city Collector to check for any violations of Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ).

Environmental activist Zoru Bhathena, in his complaint sent to MCZMA on October 5, stated, "The reconstruction of MHR and construction of additional tanks, etc., on these plots fall under CRZ-II. CRZ regulations mandate that within such non-development zone areas, no construction shall be permitted except for repairs and reconstruction of existing authorized structures not exceeding the existing plinth area. Also, all permitted and regulated project activities require CRZ clearance prior to their commencement."

Activist: Project not in accordance to law

Bhathena pointed out, "No such clearances were found on MCZMA or the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC's) CRZ clearance website. BMC is aware that they are required to follow the CRZ Regulations. Despite this, they have failed and neglected to plan and execute this project in accordance with the law. It appears that BMC has knowingly planned this project in blatant breach of the CRZ environmental protection laws." He also requested halting all plans and work violating the CRZ Regulations.

In response to the complaint, MCZMA has sent a letter to the Collector and chairman of the District Coastal Zone Monitoring Committee (DCZMA) as well as the BMC Commissioner to investigate the matter and take appropriate action in case of violations. The Authority has instructed the collector's office to submit the report at the earliest. P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), stated, "All work will be carried out in compliance with all rules and regulations."

On Tuesday, the BMC set up a committee of experts to study the technical aspects and suggest reconstruction or repair of MHR. The BMC plans to spend Rs 698.5 crore on the reconstruction of the British-era reservoir beneath the iconic Hanging Garden. The BMC aims to increase the capacity of MHR from 147.78 million litres to 191 million litres to augment the water supply to South Mumbai. However, 389 trees on the earmarked plot are proposed to be cut down for the project. The proposal has faced strong opposition from local residents, who have requested repairing the reservoir instead of reconstruction.

