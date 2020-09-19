MBMC’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 500 mark

Its mounting deaths continues to be a major cause of worry for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), as the COVID-19 death toll registered in the twin city by the Health Department reached 505 with six new fatalities being reported on Friday. Consequently, its overall case fatality rate (CFR) is now pegged at 3.12 per cent. After a brief dip in the number of positive cases last month, the coronagraph of the twin city witnessed an upward trend again as nearly 3,384 people tested positive for the virus in the past 18 days and 84 people succumbed to it.

The latest additions of 192 people on Friday has catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 16,211. On the other hand, 176 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,742. The number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gone up to 1,964 and the rate of recovery now stands at 84.77 per cent. As per MBMC records, 40,912 people were under observation. A total of 61,885 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 45,493 tested negative, 16,211 tested positive and reports of 172 people were still awaited. Notably nine reports have been reported as inconclusive. 114 out of the 192 patients who tested positive on Friday were un-linked, while 78 turned out to be contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. Mira Road topped the chart by reporting 116 positive cases, followed by 43 and 33 from the west and east sides of Bhayandar, respectively. The higher positivity ratio hovering above 26 per cent is another matter of concern for the MBMC.