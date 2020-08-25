MBMC’s 1-day positive tally down below 100

Mira-Bhayandar: Residents and civic officials of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) can heave a sigh of relief as the single day tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the twin-city dipped below 100 for the first time in three weeks. While 77 people tested positive for the virus on August 23, the number of people who recovered and were discharged from hospitals on the same day stood at 123.

A cursory glance at MBMC’s coronagraph shows that the last time cases dipped below 100 was on 4 August when 88 people had tested positive for the infection. 48 out of the 77 patients who tested positive on Sunday were not linked, while 29 turned out to be contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. With the latest additions, the total number of cumulative Covid-19 patients has reached 11,596 and with a total 9,665 recoveries so far, the number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has gone down to 1,542.

Consequently, the recovery rate now stands at 83.35 percent. However in a major cause of worry, the death toll has climbed to 389 with three more fatalities being reported within a span of 24 hours, taking the overall case fatality rate (CFR) to 3.35%.

As per the MBMC records, 25,391 people were under observation, even as a total of 39,017 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 27,155 tested negative, 11,596 positive and reports of 266 people were still awaited. A total of 13,447 swab tests have been taken in this month.