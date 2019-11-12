MBMC under scanner for mooting change in no-development zone

Bhayandar: At a time when the fate of the new draft development plan (DP) of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to hang in balance, the BJP-led governance and the civic administration have been stoking a controversy by altering the no-development (ND) zones and changing the designations of land parcels that have been tagged with reservations for public amenities, schools, gardens and playgrounds.

The governance and civic administration are under the scanner for hatching a ploy to convert the status of a privately-owned plot in Kashi village from a no-development to public/semi-public education amenity to facilitate a Pune-based private establishment. Despite protests by the opposition led by Congress corporator Anil Sawant, BJP by the virtue of its higher numerical strength had passed the controversial resolution in the general body on Sept 9, 2019.

As per rules, such resolutions are sent to the state’s urban development department, following which a notification is issued in accordance to section (37) (1) of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act inviting suggestions and objections for changing the reservation in the city’s development plan. After hearing the suggestions and objections, a final call in the context to a change in reservation is taken.

However, it has been alleged that the civic administration deliberately refrained from giving wide publicity to invite objections, a charge that is denied by MBMC officials.

“Huge parcels of land have already been gifted away to private entities under the garb of modifications. This resolution to convert ND zones smacks of corruption and is also a threat to the environment. I will knock on the judicial doors, if they execute the illegal resolution,” said Sawant.