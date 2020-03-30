MBMC stares at first Coronavirus positive case?

In a major cause of worry for residents of the twin-city, the first positive case of Covid-19 was reported from a residential locality in Mira Road on Sunday. According to findings by an authorised private pathology laboratory, a 55-year-old man tested positive for the virus.

Although, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) officials maintained that they were still awaiting reports from the government lab, personnel from the health department had already swung into action to take measures to prevent an outbreak.

As per official statistics, a total of 620 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine, of which more than 227 had completed the 14-day period till Sunday (March 29). While 357 people were still under home quarantine, as 36 are under observation at the quarantine centre in Bhayandar (East).

While reports of 15 people whose swab samples had been sent for testing are negative, one person tested positive (as per private lab reports), even as the health department was waiting for an official confirmation from the Kasturba Hospital.

MBMC Chief Chandrakant Dange has again appealed to the citizens not to panic, while remaining indoors and venture out of their homes only if there was an urgency. Notably, the twin-city had reported zero coronavirus positive cases until Sunday.