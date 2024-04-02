 MBMC Sets A New High With ₹193 Crore In Property Tax Kitty
MBMC Sets A New High With ₹193 Crore In Property Tax Kitty

The MBMC managed to recover Rs.193.08 crore till Sunday evening (March 31), the last day of the financial year, achieving 82.97 percent of the anticipated target amounting Rs.232 crore.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
MBMC Commissioner Sanjay Katkar |

In a first, the property tax collections of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for the current fiscal (2022-23) has increased by more than six percent compared to the previous fiscal.

Collections for the 2022-23 and 2021-22 fiscals were limited to Rs.150 crore and Rs.182 crore respectively. Property tax constitutes the lion’s share in the civic body’s overall revenue generation sources.

Property Sealing Drive

Property Sealing Drive |

The collection figures showed a significant surge through digital modes of payments, including links on the municipal website and mobile application facilitated by the civic administration.

MBMC HQ

MBMC HQ |

While more than Rs.63.98 crore was received from 1,10,974 taxpayers via digital payments, 1,73,573 people collectively paid Rs.119.40 crore by cheque or cash. Another Rs.69 lakh was recovered towards seizure notices and Rs.6.89 crore from mobile tower tax.

“Despite limited manpower our entire team dedicatedly worked to achieve this target. I am thankful to all officials, on-field personnel and citizens who dutifully paid their taxes, which helps in accelerating the all-round development of the twin-city. Those who are yet to clear their dues should follow suit.” said civic chief-Sanjay Katkar.

In addition to this the tax department aims to mop up arrears amounting to more than Rs.6.90 crore by auctioning nearly 418 properties of tax defaulters that were sealed during the recovery drive.

article-image

Apart from an intensified recovery drive, the MBMC had trained its attention on those who issued dud cheques. Ward numbers one, four and two topped the list by clocking 110 %, 95.87% and 83.78% recovery respectively. Ward numbers three and six remained on the bottom of the chart by clocking 71.68% and 72.57%.

