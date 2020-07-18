MBMC sees 6,000+ cases, recovery touches 76.46%

Mira-Bhayandar: With more than 4,645 patients cured of Covid-19 so far, the recovery rate has gradually increased to 76.46 per cent, even as the total count of cumulative positives breached the 6,000-mark on Thursday. The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had registered 125 cases till Thursday night. With the latest addition, the number of positive cases has climbed to 6,075. On the bright side, 147 patients were discharged from hospital, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,645 and bringing down the number of active cases to 1,217. The death toll climbed to 213.

As per official data, the MBMC has so far conducted 18,281 swab tests. However, those being tested have alleged that they are not getting reports on time, which not only leads to delay in treatment -especially close contacts of positive, symptomatic patients, but also enhances the risk of spread due to lack of proper monitoring.

This is evident from the fact that 1,515 swab test reports were still pending. As many as 1,74,704 people in 56,951 homes were screened on Day Three of the 'Chase The Virus' plan, of whom 82 were found to have fever, cold and cough and they will be subjected to rapid antigen testing for Covid-19.

However, there is no clarity on the number of people screened by the MBMC in a similar door-to-door survey conducted last month, pointing a finger of suspicion on the genuineness of the ongoing chase-the-virus drive. Officials maintained that the earlier survey had been limited to containment zones only.