MBMC razes illegal structures on CRZ land

Bhayandar: Five days after registering a FIR under the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Region Town Planning (MRTP) Act against the yet to be identified members of a charitable trust, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has finally demolished the illegal constructions in the RNP Park area of Bhayandar (East) on Monday.

The massive constructions had sprung up under the garb of a cattle shed (gaushala) on a private land in the close vicinity of a lush mangrove belt in violation of the Protection of Environment Act and blatant disregard for the in-force Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

In response to a series of complaints, ward officer Deepali Joshi inspected the spot (survey number old:780, new: 36) and registered a FIR under section 52 of the MRTP Act, 1966 at the Navghar police station on December 4 against the Sarveshwar Charitable Trust for carrying out the illegal constructions.

This after members of the trust failed to submit any documents proving the legality of the structure. In an attempt to create obstacles in the demolition work, a group gathered at the spot and tried to give a religious twist to the action, but remained unsuccessful.

An office bearer of the local BJP unit- Kamlakar Gharat had not only registered complaints but had also launching a scathing attack on the local party leadership for protecting the illegal construction.

According to locals, the illegalities were allegedly sheltered by an influential political leader owing his allegiance to the ruling party which governs the civic body.