MBMC launches mobile clinic for doorstep treatment

In a much-needed initiative, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has launched its mobile dispensary service to reach those in need of medical help in the twin-city.

MBMC chief Dilip Dhole and Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale inaugurated the mobile ambulance in the presence of deputy civic chief Maruti Gailkwad and Sanjay Shinde at the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar on Tuesday.

Equipped with basic diagnosis and treatment facilities, the ambulance van-turned-mobile dispensary will have a dedicated medical team including a doctor, nurse and paramedic on board to check patients and prescribe medication. The medical team will also take measures to create awareness on hygiene, propagate vaccination and other health-related drives undertaken by the civic body. The team will visit slum clusters and villages, coastal and tribal settlements.

An elaborated weekly timetable has been prepared to conduct medical check-ups at temporary shelters, construction sites, orphanages and old age homes. The facility will also be extended to agitators who sit on hunger strikes.

Those visiting the dispensary will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms, said a senior health officer.

Apart from a government hospital, the twin-city has 10 public health centres, including two sub-centres and one municipal hospital to cater for the medical needs of people.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 12:27 AM IST