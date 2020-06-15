MBMC in soup: Buys homeopathy pills being given for free

The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) found itself in the middle of yet another controversy -- it has belatedly placed orders with a Bhayandar agency for the supply of 2.21 lakh bottles of Arsenic Album 30 at Rs 6 each, a homoeopathic medicine for use as prophylaxis during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is despite the fact that two legislators, Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain have been engaged in mass distribution of the tablets free of cost for the past several weeks. The medicine has been recommended by the Ministry of AYUSH as a prophylactic for Covid-19.

“We have already distributed three lakh bottles in the twin-cities free of cost. Moreover, all Shiv Sena 'shakhas' (party offices) have been converted into clinics, where we will continue giving it away free-of-cost, till needed. I cannot understand the logic behind buying the medicines.” said Sarnaik, who has urged the civic chief to cancel the order.

“Although some politicians have distributed the medicine, people continue to approach us for it. The mayor also wanted the supply via municipal mechanism. ” said an official. The order, which has been bagged by a politically backed agency, was placed after inviting quotations. Exaggerated prices were scaled down after negotiations, sources revealed. One bottle has around 90-95 pills, enough for a family for a couple of months.