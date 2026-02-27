MBMC Failures: Police Job Aspirants Forced To Sleep On Footpaths As Mayor Dimple Mehta's Orders Ignored

During a recent General Body Meeting, Mayor Dimple Mehta directed Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma to arrange temporary housing. However, a week has passed with no measures implemented. | File Pic

Mira Bhayandar: Despite explicit instructions from the newly elected Mayor to provide temporary accommodation for police recruitment candidates, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) administration has reportedly failed to take action. As a result, hundreds of aspiring officers from across Maharashtra are being forced to sleep on the footpaths, braving the elements and safety risks.

MBVV Police Recruitment Physical Tests Underway

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate is conducting its second major recruitment drive since its inception. Physical tests are currently underway at the Subhash Chandra Bhosle Ground in Bhayandar West.

Candidates arriving from far-flung districts have no place to stay during the 2-3 day testing period. While some NGOs are providing food, the lack of shelter has forced candidates to camp out on the streets in the scorching heat and at night.

Mayor Dimple Mehta's Directive

During a recent General Body Meeting, Mayor Dimple Mehta directed Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma to arrange temporary housing. However, a week has passed with no measures implemented.

Historically, the MBMC utilized a nearby Samaj Mandir (community hall) to house candidates. However, that building was demolished last year for reconstruction. The administration is now reportedly struggling to find an alternative venue, leading to a complete deadlock in providing relief.

"It is a matter of great concern that those who wish to serve and protect the state are being forced to live in such undignified conditions. The administration's apathy is palpable," said Siddhesh Rane, a local Congress youth leader, expressing his outrage over the mismanagement.

As of now, candidates continue to occupy the areas surrounding the recruitment ground, waiting for their turn while sleeping on the pavement. Local representatives are demanding immediate intervention to open up municipal schools or marriage halls to prevent further hardship.

