‘May You Continue To Shine & Succeed In Life’: CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde & Others Congratulate SSC Students On Results

Mumbai: Following the declaration of the Maharashtra State Board SSC (Class 10) examination results, several political leaders across the state took to X to congratulate students on their performance and extend their wishes for the future.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated all students who cleared the examination and described the SSC examination as an important milestone in every student’s academic journey. He expressed hope that students continue to achieve success at every stage of life.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar said that the statewide pass percentage stood at 92.09% and praised students for achieving success through determination, hard work, and consistency. She particularly highlighted the performance of girl students, stating that they once again outperformed boys and left a strong mark through their achievements.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळाच्या दहावी परीक्षेचा निकाल आज जाहीर झाला असून, यंदा राज्याचा एकूण निकाल ९२.०९ टक्के लागला आहे. लाखो विद्यार्थ्यांनी कठोर परिश्रम, जिद्द आणि सातत्याच्या बळावर उल्लेखनीय यश संपादन केले आहे. विशेष आनंदाची बाब म्हणजे मुलींनी… pic.twitter.com/iqnSV80lK9 — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) May 8, 2026

She also thanked the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, along with teachers, principals, non-teaching staff, and parents, for their contribution towards the successful completion of the examination process. Sunetra Pawar further encouraged students who did not secure the expected results, urging them not to lose confidence and instead continue their efforts with positivity and determination.

Eknath Shinde also congratulated students who passed the Maharashtra State Board SSC examination and wished them success in their future academic pursuits.

महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक बोर्ड अर्थात दहावी (SSC) परिक्षेत उत्तीर्ण झालेल्या सर्व विद्यार्थी आणि विद्यार्थिनींचे मनःपूर्वक अभिनंदन तसेच भावी शैक्षणिक वाटचालीसाठी हार्दिक शुभेच्छा... — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) May 8, 2026

MP Supriya Sule congratulated students who passed the SSC examination and wished them success in their future endeavours. She also appealed to students who could not clear the examination, not to feel disheartened and encouraged them to prepare again with hard work and determination.

इयत्ता दहावीचा निकाल आज जाहीर झाला. या परीक्षेत यशस्वी झालेल्या सर्व विद्यार्थ्यांचे हार्दिक अभिनंदन व त्यांना पुढील वाटचालीसाठी खुप खुप शुभेच्छा. परीक्षेत अपयशी झालेल्या विद्यार्थ्यांनी निराश न होता नव्या दमाने पुन्हा तयारीला लागावे. मेहनत करा यश तुमचेच आहे.



The results of… pic.twitter.com/jjH5nPeZwq — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 8, 2026

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde stated that hard work combined with effort always leads to success and congratulated students who achieved excellent results in the Class 10 examinations. She wished them a progressive and bright future.

Veteran leader Sharad Pawar described the SSC board examination as a crucial turning point in every student’s educational journey, stating that it opens doors to several future opportunities. He congratulated students for their success achieved through perseverance, determination, and dedication, while also acknowledging the role played by parents and teachers in guiding them.

दहावीची बोर्ड परीक्षा ही प्रत्येक विद्यार्थ्याच्या शैक्षणिक आयुष्यातील एक अत्यंत महत्त्वाची पायरी असते. या परीक्षेमुळे विद्यार्थ्यांसाठी भविष्यातील अनेक नव्या संधींचे दरवाजे खुले होतात. यंदाच्या दहावीच्या परीक्षेत अथक मेहनत, जिद्द आणि चिकाटीच्या बळावर उल्लेखनीय यश संपादन करणाऱ्या… pic.twitter.com/u08PhrrsrU — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 8, 2026

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