'May This Eid Bring Happiness, Hope & Contentment': CM Devendra Fadnavis, DY Eknath Shinde & Other Maharashtra Leaders Extend Eid Greetings

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Mumbai: As the holy month of Ramzan concludes, political leaders across Maharashtra extended warm wishes to citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, highlighting themes of unity, harmony and collective well-being.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed his greetings, wishing everyone a “joyous and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr,” accompanied by a simple “Eid Mubarak.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also extended his wishes, stating, “Heartfelt wishes to our Muslim brethren on the holy festival of Ramadan Eid,” acknowledging the significance of the occasion for the community.

Maharashtra’s second Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Sunetra Pawar described Eid as a festival that conveys “a message of unity, humanity, and peace,” expressing hope that the occasion brings happiness, contentment and renewed optimism into people’s lives.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde shared a brief but warm greeting, saying, “Eid Mubarak to all Muslim brothers and sisters,” joining in the chorus of festive goodwill.

In an interview with IANS, AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan says, "I extend Eid greetings to all the people of the country..." further adding that there is an atmosphere of celebration across the country.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan says, "I extend Eid greetings to all the people of the country..." pic.twitter.com/LaA8Asyiog — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2026

NCP leader Anmol Mitkari emphasised the essence of the festival, noting that Ramadan Eid carries a message of “love and humanity,” while extending heartfelt wishes to the Muslim community.

Similarly, Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar wished for “excellent health, prosperity, and progress” for all, underlining the aspirational spirit associated with the festival.

Maharashtra MP Varsha Gaikwad offered a more reflective message, describing Eid as a day that “opens the doors of the heart,” where grievances are set aside, and bonds of togetherness take centre stage. She highlighted that the festival reinforces the idea that happiness grows when shared, and that true joy lies in unity and brotherhood.



ईद का दिन जैसे दिलों के दरवाज़े खोल देता है: जहाँ हर शिकवा चुपचाप पीछे रह जाता है और सिर्फ अपनापन आगे बढ़कर गले लगाता है।



यह दिन याद दिलाता है कि खुशियाँ बाँटने से ही बढ़ती हैं, और रिश्ते तब और खूबसूरत लगते हैं जब उनमें सच्चा भाईचारा हो।



आज हर मुस्कान, हर मिलन एक वादा है—कि… pic.twitter.com/BAIrgZLFB1 — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) March 21, 2026

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of a month of fasting, prayer and reflection, is widely celebrated with prayers, charity and community gatherings. The greetings from leaders across party lines reflect the shared cultural and social fabric of Maharashtra, where festivals continue to serve as a bridge across communities.

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