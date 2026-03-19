'May New Year Bring Prosperity To Every Home': CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy Sunetra Pawar & Other Maha Leaders Extend Gudi Padwa Greetings

Mumbai: Political leaders across Maharashtra extended warm greetings to citizens on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, marking the Marathi New Year with messages focused on prosperity, unity, cultural pride, and the state’s continued progress.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conveyed his wishes, expressing hope that the new year would bring prosperity to every household and guide Maharashtra towards greater progress and collective growth.

Wishing everyone a blessed Gudi Padwa!

May this new year bring prosperity to every home and lead Maharashtra towards greater progress and collective growth.



चला, मराठी नववर्षाच्या शुभारंभाचा सण साजरा करूया, सकारात्मक व परिवर्तनशील मार्गाने महाराष्ट्राच्या उन्नतीची गुढी उभारूया!… pic.twitter.com/e0EOFOCPP1 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 19, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde highlighted the symbolic importance of the festival, stating that the resolve for prosperity must be supported by achievement. He called upon citizens to raise a new "Gudhi" representing development and the soaring heights of faith.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar emphasised the values of brotherhood, equality, and unity, urging citizens to take pride in Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage while hoping for happiness, peace, and success in every home.

गुढीपाडवा व मराठी नववर्षाच्या या मंगलप्रसंगी बंधुत्व, समता आणि एकतेची गुढी उंच फडकवण्याचा नवा संकल्प करूया. महाराष्ट्राच्या समृद्ध संस्कृतीचा अभिमान जपूया.



हे नववर्ष प्रत्येकाच्या आयुष्यात आनंद, समाधान, यश आणि भरभराट घेऊन येवो. प्रत्येक घरात सुख-शांती नांदो, हीच सदिच्छा.… pic.twitter.com/Wz2DZq36cO — Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@SunetraA_Pawar) March 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Maharashtra Governor, Jishnu Dev Verma, extended greetings, wishing citizens good health, happiness, and prosperity, while also acknowledging other festivals such as Yugadi, Cheti Chand, and Sansar Padvo celebrated during the same period.

Adding to the chorus of greetings, BJP MLA Ritu Tawde shared that she performed Gudhi Puja at her residence with her family, marking the beginning of the new year with devotion and enthusiasm. She described the Gudhi as a symbol of rich traditions, victory, and new hopes, and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, good health, and bright future of citizens in her ward and across Mumbai. She also expressed hope for faster, inclusive, and capable development of the city in the coming year.

NCP leader Amol Mitkari extended devotional greetings on Chaitra Shuddha Pratipada, wishing that everyone in the state attains what they desire.

Similarly, Pratap Baburao highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, stating that raising the Gudhi symbolises faith and tradition. He expressed hope that the new year would bring happiness, prosperity, and success, and that the Gudhi would stand as a flag of progress, development, and unity for the state and the country.

गुढी परंपरेची, गुढी विश्वासाची!



आज गुढीपाडव्याच्या शुभमुहूर्तावर सहपरिवार घरी गुढी उभारून हिंदू नववर्षाचे आनंदाने स्वागत केले.



या नववर्षात आपल्या सर्वांच्या आयुष्यात सुख, समृद्धी आणि यश नांदो. ही गुढी आपल्या राज्याच्या आणि देशाच्या प्रगतीचा, विकासाचा आणि एकतेचा ध्वज ठरो, हीच… pic.twitter.com/m9te2gO7Gv — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) March 19, 2026

In a more reflective message, Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar said that the occasion was also a time to remember and express gratitude towards “Dada,” noting that his guidance and values continue to inspire. He added that the new year begins under the blessings of his legacy.

या गुढीपाडव्याला आम्ही दादांना प्रेमाने आणि कृतज्ञतेने स्मरतो.

त्यांचे मार्गदर्शन आणि मूल्ये आजही आम्हाला दिशा दाखवत आहेत.

नवीन वर्षाची सुरुवात त्यांच्या आशीर्वादाच्या छायेखाली करतो.



This Gudi Padwa, we remember DADA with love and gratitude.

His guidance and values… pic.twitter.com/uC78ObGD3t — Parth Sunetra Ajit Pawar (@parthajitpawar) March 19, 2026

Gudi Padwa, which marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar calendar, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Maharashtra. The festival symbolises new beginnings, renewal, and the triumph of good over evil, with households traditionally hoisting a “Gudhi” as a mark of victory and good fortune.

The exchange of greetings by leaders across party lines reflects the cultural significance of the festival and serves as an opportunity to connect with citizens, with messages collectively emphasising unity, hope, and development for the year ahead.

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