‘Matter of great pride’: Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar’s Neighbours, Friends Laud Him For Averting Aviation Disaster | VIDEO

Captain Smit Machchhar's friends and neighbours expressed pride about his heroic actions and concern for his well-being. |

Mumbai: Friends and neighbours of Captain Smit Machchhar, who averted a major aviation disaster despite being attacked by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv, on Thursday expressed pride about his heroism, but added that they were concerned for his well-being.

At the Swastik Heights Cooperative Housing Society in Tilak Nagar, Machchhar’s friend Akshay Doshi said that the pilot’s actions were a matter of great pride for the housing society and for the nation as a whole.

“He exhibited tremendous courage and we are very proud of him,” Doshi told the Free Press Journal. “We are very concerned about his well-being, but are equally proud.”

'Want him to be hale and hearty'

Machchhar’s neighbour Laxmikant Joshi said that the immediate reaction of members of the housing society on reading the news about him was one of shock. “Most of all, we want him to be healthy,” he said. “We are all waiting to hear that he is now hale and hearty.”

Another neighbour, Ashok Makwana, said: “We simply have no words for his courage. He saved the lives of nearly 180 people.”

Machchhar’s childhood friend Ankit Gandhi described him as a “very calm and smart person”.

Doshi told the Free Press Journal: “Aviation is a profession in which you need skill, presence of mind as well as courage, and he exhibited all three. This was what he was trained to do, and we wouldn’t expect any less of him.”

The incident

Machchhar was piloting the flydubai passenger aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when he was reportedly attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot, said to be an Omani national.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers to enter and help restrain the co-pilot. His actions reportedly helped prevent the situation from escalating further and enabled the aircraft to divert safely to Saudi Arabia.

The incident triggered a major security alert and raised concerns over the safety of the flight, which was carrying hundreds of passengers.

Machchhar is currently receiving medical treatment following the attack. His actions during the emergency have drawn widespread praise, with the Indian government highlighting his presence of mind and determination under extremely dangerous circumstances.

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