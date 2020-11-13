Matheran toy train to have four extra runs on weekends

The Central Railway on Friday announced that it would run four additional services of the toy train on Aman Lodge-Matheran section on weekends to cater to extra rush of passengers.

The Central Railway resumed the shuttle service between Aman Lodge and Mathran stations earlier this month, after a gap of almost seven months.

Four additional shuttle services will operate on Aman Lodge-Matheran section of Neral-Matheran narrow gauge line on weekends, a release issued by the CR stated.

The extra shuttle services from Matheran to Aman Lodge will depart at 10.20 am and 3.10 pm, while the service from Aman Lodge to Matheran will depart at 10.45 am and 3.35 pm, it was stated.

Matheran is a hill station located about 100 km from Mumbai, while Aman Lodge station is at Dasturi Naka, beyond which no vehicle is allowed to travel.

Operational since 1907, the Neral-Matheran toy train was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) tentative list of world heritage sites in 2003.