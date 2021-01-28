‘Masti’ jibe by Uddhav Thackeray elicits tit for tat response: Karnataka DCM Laxman Savadi says, ‘Mumbai Nammade’

Bengaluru: Reacting to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s claim over Belagavi, Karnataka has sought to appropriate Mumbai; till Mumbai is made a part of Karnataka, the state wants Maharashtra’s capital to be declared a Union Territory.

In a sharp reaction to Thackeray’s statement made on Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi said: “Belgaum is ours. We condemn the statement of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Mahajan Committee report is final. We, the people of Mumbai-Karnataka region, have a right over Mumbai city. We now demand that Mumbai should be made a part of Karnataka and till the Union Government takes a decision on this, Mumbai should be declared a Union Territory.”

Narayana Gowda, president of the Kannada Rakshana Vedike said that Thackeray should carefully make statements in public forums. He added, “Neither Belgaum, Karwar nor Nippani…Maharashtra will not be able to snatch away even an inch of the land. It is a significant part of and the Mahajan Committee’s direction was final.”

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said Thackeray’s promise to take away areas in Belgaum, Karwar and Nipani was “irresponsible”. He threatened to take the Maharashtra government to the court.

Minister Shashikala Jolle said Karnataka had official documentation to counter the claims of Maharashtra legislators.

Ashok Chandargi, a well-known and respected leader, accused the Karnataka government of remaining silent over the issue. “Our anger is directed towards the Karnataka government because they have been inactive on the issue. The enemies (Maharashtra legislators) are doing their best to hold their claim. The Karnataka government is just busy changing portfolios. The Maharashtra legislators and the ones in Karnataka should be restrained by court. The Maharashtra CM is creating nuisance and unrest in border areas,” he said.

Karnataka’s bizarre claim over Mumbai was triggered by Thackeray’s alleged statement made at the launch of the book ‘Maharashtra-Karnataka Seemawaad: Sangharsh ani Sankalp'. He reportedly said that areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared Union Territory till the Supreme Court gave its final verdict on the issue. He had added that he wouldn’t let Karnataka’s “masti” continue.

Thackeray also alleged that the Karnataka government was unleashing atrocities on Marathi- speaking population in the areas like Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani.

“I would say this area is Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra. The matter is in court, but the way Karnataka government is behaving — changing the name of Belgaum, building a Vidhan Sabha there, holding Assembly sessions there — is this not insulting court? The way we think about laws, the Karnataka government does not,” Thackeray had reportedly said.