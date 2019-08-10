‘Massive’ raid at ladies bar in Mira Road yields just Rs 2,500

Bhayandar: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police raided a ladies bar in Mira Road late on Friday night, rescued four women and apprehended its staffers for running raunchy dance shows under the guise of live orchestra shows. However, the raiding team found cash amounting just Rs.2,500 from the bar premises.

According to the police, based on the video of the dance performance recorded on a mobile phone by an informant, the AHTU team led by Assistant Police Inspector Devidas Handore swooped down on Hotel Golden Star located in the Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road a little past midnight. While four women were rescued, the police team arrested the manager, cashier, waiters of the establishment and also rounded up the soliciting customers.

As usual the owners and operators who are the actual beneficiary of the illicit trade managed to evade the police dragnet and remained elusive till reports last came in. Having provisions for stringent action against violators, the dance bar regulation bill enacted in 2016 fixes the accountability on the owner in case of breach of rules, exploitation of women employees and vulgarity.

To ensure conviction, the video clips prove to be a strong evidence to establish ongoing vulgar acts and showering of money. Apart from heavy monetary fines, owners or operators are liable to face punitive action with imprisonment up to five years for violations.