Massive Outrage Over Livestock Export Bill; Celebs Voice Concern

Massive Opposition Mounts Against Livestock Export Bill; Celebs Voice Concern

There is massive opposition to the Livestock Export Bill, which permits the export of not only livestock but even dogs and cats. Celebrities, including cricket legends Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Zeenat Aman, Kitu Gidwani, and Acharya Lokesh Muni, have voiced their opposition to the draft bill currently being circulated by the government to gather public opinion.

The hashtag #SayNoToLivestockBill2023 has been trending for several days, with people from different walks of life expressing their shock over the development. The draft bill has been uploaded to the website of the Union Ministry for Animal Husbandry and Dairying to gather public opinion.

Animal activists stunned by proposal

Many animal activists are simply stunned by the proposal. Usha Iyer, an animal rights activist, said, "What is shocking is that the government could even think of drafting such a bill. I have been unable to sleep for the past few days because of the shock. I am on sedatives."

In a viral video clip, Kapil Dev stated, "Animals are a part of our lives. How can such a bill be passed? All of us should oppose it, and I want to be the first in line." Kitu Gidwani, a model and actress, expressed her sadness and outrage, stating, "The animals will be in pain. Where is compassion and non-violence?" Zeenat Aman extended her full support to the campaign against the bill and called on people to join the movement in defense of animal rights. Citizen Divyam Khere noted that while we talk about "Vasudevakutumbakam" (The whole world is one family), introducing a legislation like this contradicts those ideals. It is reported that several Jain organizations are coming together to stop the bill.

However, Tarun Sridhar, former secretary of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has argued that this is only an enabling law that allows the government to implement appropriate regulations for bio-security and the preservation of indigenous biodiversity. He believes that flexibility in law is necessary to issue regulations and restrictions as bio-security requirements evolve. However, this argument has not convinced the opponents of the bill.