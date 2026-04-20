Massive Fire Erupts At Clothing Store In Thane's Naupada, Causes Extensive Damage; No Casualties Reported – VIDEO

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a clothing store in the early morning hours in Thane’s Naupada on April 20. The Prachi Fashion Store, a ground-plus-first-floor shop located below the Paradise Society building, was gutted in the blaze.

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Visuals from the site showed thick black smoke coming out of the shop's closed shutter. As information about the fire was received, three fire tenders, two water tankers, and one rescue vehicle were deployed to control the blaze.

The fire, which broke out at 5:40 am, was brought under control after three hours, at around 8:40 am. Though no injuries or casualties have been reported, the incident caused extensive damage, with the entire shop being gutted.

Meanwhile, in recent fire incidents, a blaze erupted at a shop in the Crawford Market area, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported as cooling operations were held to prevent fire from reigniting. In another incident, a fire had broken out at a dyeing factory in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, prompting the immediate deployment of fire tenders to the spot.

These incidents came just days after a fire was reported near DB Marg, opposite Reliance Mall in Mumbai Central. The Level I fire broke out late at night and was confined to shops and rooms within a chawl structure.

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