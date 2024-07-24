Massive Fire Breaks Out On 15th Floor Of High-Rise Building In Mumbai's Jogeshwari |

Mumbai: Massive fire broke out on the 15th floor of on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai on Wednesday, July 24. Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric cables in electric duct from 15th to 20th floor and wooden door of electric duct of Basement+Gr+1st and 2nd floor commercial+ 2 Podium and 5th to 20th floor as residential building. Fire has been brought under control.

Watch: A fire broke out on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in the Jogeshwari area of Mumbai. The fire brigade team has arrived at the scene to control the fire. Further details are awaited pic.twitter.com/UfEXeqETbo — IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2024

Four people have been injured in the fire due to suffocation out of which 3 have been admitted in SBS Pvt. Hospital & 1 in K J Care Pvt. Hospital.

Further details awaited