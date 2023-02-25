Massive fire breaks out at sugar factory in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, nearly 80 people trapped inside

Massive fire at the Gangamai Sugar Factory in Shevgaon Taluka in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. | Twitter

A massive fire broke out at the Gangamai Sugar Factory in Shevgaon Taluka in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar around 6.30 pm on Saturday, after an explosion in its distillery unit.

As per early reports, around 70 to 80 workers are trapped inside the mill.

Footage posted on Twitter shows thick plume of smoke rising while massive flames engulfs are surrounding area.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At least 10 fire tenders have reached the site and an attempt to douse the blaze in on.

(This is a developing news. More details will be added shortly.)