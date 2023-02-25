Massive fire breaks out at sugar factory in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, nearly 80 people trapped inside

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMassive fire breaks out at sugar factory in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, nearly 80 people trapped inside

As per early reports, around 70 to 80 workers are trapped inside the mill.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Massive fire at the Gangamai Sugar Factory in Shevgaon Taluka in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar. | Twitter
A massive fire broke out at the Gangamai Sugar Factory in Shevgaon Taluka in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar around 6.30 pm on Saturday, after an explosion in its distillery unit.

Footage posted on Twitter shows thick plume of smoke rising while massive flames engulfs are surrounding area.

At least 10 fire tenders have reached the site and an attempt to douse the blaze in on.

(This is a developing news. More details will be added shortly.)

