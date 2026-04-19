Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai's Crawford Market Shop, No Injuries Reported

A fire erupted at a shop in Crawford Market area of Mumbai, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Officials confirmed that no casualties have been reported so far. Cooling operations are currently underway to prevent the fire from reigniting.

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Second Incident In Two Days

The incident comes just a day after a similar fire was reported near DB Marg, opposite Reliance Mall in Mumbai Central. The Level I fire broke out late at night and was confined to shops and rooms within a chawl structure.

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Extensive Response, No Injuries

Multiple agencies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, fire brigade, police, BEST staff, and ward officials, were deployed at the Mumbai Central site. The fire, suspected to have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, spread due to closely packed shops.

Damage Reported, Safety Concerns Remain

While no injuries were reported in either incident, officials confirmed significant damage to property. The affected building had a vacant residential section and was already in a fragile condition, raising concerns over safety in densely populated commercial zones.

More details are awaited.