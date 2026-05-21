Massive Fire Breaks Out At Akola City Hospital; Efforts Underway To Evacuate Patients |

A massive fire broke out at City Hospital in Akola on Thursday, May 21, triggering a large-scale emergency response.

According to media reports, several fire brigade teams rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to control the blaze. Additionally, efforts are also underway to evacuate patients, hospital staff, and visitors reportedly trapped inside the hospital building.

Currently, the cause of the fire is not yet known, and there is no information on any injuries or casualties due to the fire.

More details awaited