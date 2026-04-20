Massive Blaze Erupts Inside Bus At Mumbai's Wadala RTO; No Injuries Reported - WATCH

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a private bus parked by the roadside near the Wadala RTO at Wadala TT on Monday, April 20, prompting a quick response from multiple emergency agencies. The blaze has since been brought under control.

According to the information, the fire was reported at 2 pm and was extinguished by 2.10 pm. The incident was reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

Visuals from the spot show firefighting personnel engaged in efforts to douse the remaining flames. Two buses are seen burnt from the outside. A small fire is still visible inside the second bus as firefighters continue operations at the location.

Emergency response teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, 108 ambulance services and ward staff, were mobilised to the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Mumbai Sees 3 Separate Fires In One Day

Three minor fire incidents were reported across the city on Sunday, including two at commercial establishments and one on a road following a Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) pipeline burst, triggering panic among residents. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, and all three were brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

The first incident was reported around midnight near Navjeevan Society, opposite Reliance Mall in Mumbai Central. According to the disaster management cell, the blaze affected five large shops and seven small shops. The fire was confined to electrical wiring and installations spread across nearly 5,000 square feet and was extinguished at 3.50 am.

Another fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday at Crawford Market. As per the disaster management cell, the blaze was restricted to Badshah Cold Drinks in Umarikar Building on LT Marg in Fort. Around four to five shops were gutted and the area was engulfed in smoke. The incident was reported at 6.44 am and the fire was brought under control by 10.30 am.

In a separate incident, flames erupted in the middle of a road in Khar West after an MGL pipeline reportedly leaked during ongoing road repair work. The fire was reported at 4.16 pm on Road No. 24 near Agarwal Nursing Home. A BMC disaster management official said the matter was immediately conveyed to the CP Control Room, following which the MFB, police and ward staff rushed to the spot. The fire was later extinguished and the situation was brought under control.

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