Masjid where the sick can breathe easy, Bhiwandi mosque turns into oxygen centre

Many people across the city are lending a helping hand to combat the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, in a humanitarian gesture, Makkah Masjid, in the powerloom city of Bhiwandi, has set up a COVID centre in the masjid and is providing free oxygen to any patient in need.

The Makkah Masjid, located at Shantinagar area in Bhiwandi, along with Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Movement for Peace and Justice, and Shantinagar Trust have taken up this unique initiative after learning that many people have lost their lives as they could not get oxygen on time. This facility began its services on June 18.

Qaisar Mirza, Trustee of Makkah Masjid said, "We have made arrangements for five beds, 10 oxygen cyclinders, four ward boys, two doctors and another five doctors in case of emergencies. Till now, around, 162 patients have made use of our facility. If any patient’s condition turns critical then we send them to a nearby hospital for further treatment."

He further said that the facility has reserved 25 small oxygen cylinders that can be used free of charge by patients at home. However, those patient who cannot travel to our facility, due to age or illness issues, they can contact us and we will have it delivered to them free of cost. The entire mosque has been sanitized everyday and we ensure that people maintain social distance.

"We appealed to every local doctor, who are general practitioners to open their clinic in wake of this pandemic. People need doctor’s help but due to fear of contacting the infection, doctors have shut their clinics."

On June 28, 50 positive cases were reported in Bhiwandi city. The total number of positive cases has reached 1740 and 100 deaths have taken place. 944 patients are currently under treatment, while 692 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation officials have appealed to citizens that if any private hospital refuses to take any patient, then they may call the toll free number 18002331102 or phone number 02522-250049 to file a complaint against them.