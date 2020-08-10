Martyrs remembered on ‘Quit India’ day

Mumbai: Tributes were paid to martyrs on Sunday at an event held at the August Kranti Maidan here to mark the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters and others who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle. This is the same ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of 'do-or-die' for independence.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Kishor Pednekar visited the August Kranti Maidan and offered floral tributes at the Gandhi Smruti Stambh.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat was among those who offered floral tributes to the martyrs.

The movement in August 1942, with Mahatma Gandhi's call for immediate independence, was launched at Mumbai's Gowalia Tank, which later came to be known as August Kranti Maidan due to its association with the historic occasion.

Members of some labour unions and activists gathered at the August Kranti Maidan to mark the occasion.

Their number was less as compared to previous years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every year, we all meet for our common demands and to strengthen the bond. This year, there have been restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis. We asked only a few members to reach the ground to maintain physical distancing," a union leader from Mumbai said.