Married man who left minor pregnant gets jail

Mumbai: In a case where a 17-year-old, who worked as a maid, had got pregnant and thrown the stillborn foetus down a window, the man who had established relations with her by keeping her in the dark about being married, has been sentenced to ten years jail.

The girl told the court that the two had got acquainted as he worked as a domestic help in the same building. He would have physical relations with the girl on the promise of marriage. When the girl missed her periods and asked him to marry her, he refused and revealed to her that he was already married. She further told that he said that his mother was unwell and that he had to go to his native place and asked her to abort the child taking pills from his friend. When she approached the friend, he did not give her any pills.

According to the police complaint, when the girl was sleeping along with another domestic help in the house of her employer, she started getting severe stomach pains. She delivered a stillborn in the bathroom and covering it in a pillow case, threw it out the window.

Special Public Prosecutor Meera Choudhary said that the matter came to light when foul smell emanated in the building and the building manager found the dead male foetus. The DNA sample of the foetus matched that of the man, establishing him as its father.