Marol NGO’s cool soul feeding act earns praises

A community fridge has been installed at Blossoms Co-operative Housing Society (CHS) to feed the poor and homeless by AMAFHHA, a non-profit organisation. Zohra Morbiwala, founder of the NGO, told the Free Press Journal that she aims to make Mumbai free of hunger through this initiative. "This fridge will be a source to quench the hunger of people who strive to earn a meal. The fridge is also a means to curb the wastage of food. The idea is to get people to use the fridge to dispose of edible leftover food, which can be consumed by the needy and poor," she added.

The community fridge has been installed near Blossom CHS, Marol, which has about 120 families staying here alone. Morbiwala stated, "Even if a family cooks two extra chapatis and puts that in the fridge, no one will sleep hungry. The response has been good and we wish to install such community fridges in different parts of the city after obtaining all the necessary permission from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). We now plan to have such a community fridge at Nagpada too."