Marathwada Rail Coach Factory: A Leap Towards Sustainable & Technologically Advanced Rail Manufacturing

In a significant stride towards enhancing India's railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory in Latur on March 12th. The factory, conceived in 2018 and sanctioned under Supplementary Demands for Grants 2018-19 with a budget of Rs. 492.73 Crores, aims to revolutionize rail coach manufacturing in the region.

According to a senior officer of CR, all manufacturing units within the factory are furnished with the latest machinery and plants, emphasizing the incorporation of cutting-edge technology in the production process. The plant's Technology Partner is set to utilise the facility to manufacture 120 rakes of Vande Bharat Train sets, each comprising 16 coaches. Process of production of first prototype coach is already begin, first rake of 16 car Vande Bharat train is likely to roll out in next few months.

"The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory, constructed on 110 acres in Phase-I out of the total 350 acres, boasts a built-up area of 95,653 m². Equipped with pre-engineered building sheds covering 56,500 sq. mtr for various shops, " said a senior officer of CR adding that Latur coach factory not only facilitates the production of coaches with advanced technology and passenger amenities for Indian Railways but also contributes to the capacity building of railway staff. This collaborative effort between the railway workforce and the Technology Partner ensures the development of skills and expertise in tandem with the evolving rail manufacturing landscape.

Benefits to Locality

The establishment of the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory is poised to bring about a transformative impact on the region. It opens avenues for a new set of vendors to supply various components to the unit, fostering the development of the entire Marathwada region. Moreover, existing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) stand to benefit by supplying high-quality components to the factory, thereby expanding their capacities.

Employment Opportunities

The factory is expected to generate direct employment for around 1,300 individuals in Phase-I, with additional indirect employment opportunities arising from outsourced activities. The positive impact extends to the surrounding locality, contributing to the economic upliftment of colony inhabitants.

Environmental Sustainability

In line with the commitment to environmental responsibility, the Marathwada Rail Coach Factory incorporates several green features. These include the use of polycarbonate sheets providing natural illumination, turbo roof-ventilators meeting Green Building Norms, and a rooftop solar plant with a capacity of 817 kWp. Furthermore, the adoption of battery-operated material handling equipment and a 75 KLD Sewage Treatment Plant for recycling waste/sewage water showcase the factory's dedication to minimising its carbon footprint.

"The Marathwada Rail Coach Factory stands as a testament to India's commitment to technological advancement, sustainability, and regional development. As it begins its journey, this state-of-the-art facility holds the promise of reshaping the rail manufacturing landscape and contributing significantly to the socio-economic fabric of the Marathwada region" said Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief public relations officer of CR.