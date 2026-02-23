‘Marathi Manoos Will Not Stay Silent’: Rohit Pawar Warns Of Protest, Seeks Time-Bound &Transparent Probe Into Ajit Pawar Death | X/@NCPspeaks

Mumbai, Feb 23: Nationalist Congress Party legislator Rohit Pawar on Monday warned that the people of Maharashtra would not remain silent if the probe into the death of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar turned out to be superficial.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, Rohit Pawar said that if the investigation fails to uncover the truth, the “Marathi Manoos” will show its strength.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Questions Over Probe Progress

The legislator questioned the progress made in the past month since the aircraft accident. While the case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, he asked what concrete steps had been taken so far.

“Have CCTV footages been seized, has a proper criminal investigation been conducted, what exactly has been done,” he asked, adding that only two preliminary reports have been submitted so far.

Rohit Pawar also expressed concern over the workload of the CBI, claiming that thousands of cases remain pending. He argued that a clear time frame must be set for completion of the inquiry to prevent the matter from being delayed indefinitely.

Claims Of Evidence And Black Box Damage

The NCP leader alleged that he possesses evidence regarding connections between individuals in power and the aviation entity VSR. He said he would write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and seek an appointment to submit documents supporting his claims.

He further stated that reports have been sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, but alleged that a significant portion of information is still being withheld. He also claimed to have details about the extent of damage to the aircraft’s Black Box.

Tribute To Ajit Pawar

Paying an emotional tribute, Rohit Pawar described Ajit Pawar as a disciplined and stylish leader who was often the first to arrive at Assembly sessions and the last to leave.

“Maharashtra deserves to know what transpired,” he said, vowing to continue raising the issue until the truth comes to light.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/