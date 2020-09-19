Marathas should get reservation, if not, will resign as MP, says Udayanraje

Mumbai: Amid calls given by various pro-Maratha quota organisations for launching agitation in Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendent and BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale on Friday offered to resign if the reservation for the community is not restored. "I never do politics. If I have to resign on the issue of Maratha reservation, I will give it," said Udayanraje.

He made it clear that he has respect for other communities but he is quite keen that everyone gets their due. ‘’The courts should give equal rights to all. If justice is not done, there will be an outbreak," he said.

Udayanraje expects that the 12% reservation in education and 13% in government jobs will be restored but reiterated that if it does not happen then he will better resign. ‘’Why should the Maratha community be deprived while everyone is getting justice?’’ he asked.

"If the time comes to resign on the issue of Maratha reservation, I will resign in any case. Then I will resign not only for the Marathas but for all those who are being treated unfairly. If nothing happens, then what is the use of staying in office,” said Udayanraje.