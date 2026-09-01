Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil Refuses Medical Check-Up On Day 4 Of Hunger Strike In Jalna; Govt Delegation To Meet Him Today | X/IANS

Jalna: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, refused a medical examination on Monday, with doctors saying he did not respond to repeated requests to check his blood pressure and other health parameters.

Jarange Refuses Medical Examination

Jarange-Patil has been demanding action on Maratha reservation and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. His protest entered its fourth day amid growing concern over his health. A medical team that arrived at the protest site attempted to wake him and sought permission to conduct a check-up, but Jarange reportedly indicated with his hand that he did not want to undergo the examination.

Medical officer Dr Vijay Wakode said the team would continue requesting Jarange to undergo regular health checks. “We are repeatedly requesting him, but he has refused the examination. Our medical team is here and we will come every two hours and request him,” Wakode said, as reported by TV9 Marathi. According to the doctor, Jarange's health parameters checked the previous day showed his blood pressure at around 130 and blood sugar at around 70.

Cabinet To Discuss Jarange's Protest

Jarange's indefinite fast has put pressure on the Maharashtra government, with the state Cabinet scheduled to meet on Tuesday. The ongoing agitation and Jarange's demands are expected to come up for discussion during the meeting.

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Govt Delegation Set To Meet Jarange Today

A government delegation is also likely to meet Jarange after the Cabinet meeting. According to reports, BJP MLA Prasad Lad will meet him at Antarwali Sarati at 11:30 am, while Ministers Shambhuraj Desai, Uday Samant and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil are also expected to meet Jarange-Patil later today. The delegation is expected to present the government's position and hold discussions with him.