Maratha quota removal led to competition based on merit in FYJC admission: Students

Increase in number of applicants under open category, higher cut-offs and healthy competition for seats based on merit are some trends experienced in the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission online process following removal of Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category or Maratha quota reservation.

Following the declaration of the second merit list on December 5, junior colleges say they have witnessed a high number of applications under open category. Anushree Lokur, principal of Ramnarain Ruia College, Matunga, said, "Due to the removal of 12 per cent reservation of seats for SEBC category or Maratha quota, students shifted their application to open category. The cut-offs have been high but there are vacant seats left for the third merit round."

In addition, cut-offs have remained high and competition for seats has increased. Yatin Mehta, a professor of a South Mumbai college, said, "After analysing the confirmed admissions, we can draw that students are facing a tough competition to secure seats in desired colleges. The cut-offs are still higher and the number of applicants under open category has increased."

On the other hand, removal of Maratha quota reservation has widened the scope of competition based on merit as the number of seats under open category has increased. \

Sonali Masurkar, a student said, "Fitst of all there are only 50 per cent seats for open category because the other 50 per cent is reserved for minority quota in most junior colleges. In addition, out of the 50 per cent for open category, there was a 12 per cent reservation for SEBC or Maratha quota. This would leave hardly any seats for open category students. I am glad that 12 per cent Maratha reservation has been removed."

Yogesh Sharma, another student said, "The fact that there is more number of seats under open category based on merit is a good sign. We can have a healthy competition based purely on merit with no caste or class reservation. Removal of SEBC category has added new trends in FYJC admission but, it was a much needed move."