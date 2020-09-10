Maratha quota: Maharashtra government mulls filing appeal or review petition after Supreme Court orders an interim stay

A day after the Supreme Court ordered an interim stay on the 12 per cent quota in education and 13 per cent in jobs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with senior ministers to chalk out the future course of action. The meeting discussed all legal options, including filing an application before the chief justice with a plea to revoke the interim stay. Another option being considered is the filing of a review petition to challenge the order before the same bench.

Thackeray will hold a second round of discussion on Friday with ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Cabinet Sub-Committee on Maratha Reservation chairman Ashok Chavan, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Vadettiwar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and the advocate general of the state and secretary to the Law Department.

A senior minister, who was present at today’s meeting, told Free Press Journal, “The government can file an appeal, seeking revocation of the interim order or file a review petition. These options will be further discussed at Friday’s meeting.” He informed that it was also decided that the matter will be discussed with the representatives of various organisations in the Maratha community before the final decision is taken.

The CM’s intervention is important, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already slammed the state government, holding it responsible for the interim stay. The party has claimed that the state government was not serious in its argument and did not take various stakeholders into confidence during the legal battle.

Chavan has appealed to the Maratha community to exercise restraint. “The Supreme Court order is interim and the state government will take appropriate action in this regard. Therefore, no one should be discouraged and no extreme step should be taken,” he said.

He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched with some force with an intention that the Maratha community can take the law into their hands. Chavan urged to keep calm as the government will take all efforts to pass the reservation in the Supreme Court’s tests.