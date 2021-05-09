Maratha Quota: Maha govt to set up experts’ panel

Days after the Supreme Court struck down the 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs, the Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan met here on Saturday to discuss the future course of action.
The committee decided that the state government will soon write letters to the Prime Minister and President of India to draw their attention to the issue and seek their intervention for the restoration of the quota for the 32% Maratha community in the state.
The Cabinet Sub Committee took a slew of decisions whereby a committee of legal experts headed by a retired judge will study the judgement delivered by a five-member bench and submit its report in a fortnight on various legal options. Thereafter, the state government will take a decision on whether to file a review petition in the apex court.
Chavan said the Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte will review both the completed and incomplete recruitments. The apex court has protected the appointments made till September 9, 2020 (when it had granted an interim stay on the Maratha quota). The CS will interact with secretaries of the department concerned as the government is committed to give justice to the job aspirants who are affected due to the SC ruling.
Chavan said that the Supreme Court has ruled by 3 to 2 votes that the states had no power. He argued that if the states do not have the authority, then the necessary action should be taken at the central level regarding Maratha reservation.
The committee said that the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) candidates across the state are making phone calls every day to raise issues regarding the recruitment process. Additional District Collectors of all the districts will act as Special Executive Officers to resolve their issues.