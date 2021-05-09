Maratha Quota: Maha govt to set up experts’ panel

Days after the Supreme Court struck down the 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs, the Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan met here on Saturday to discuss the future course of action.

The committee decided that the state government will soon write letters to the Prime Minister and President of India to draw their attention to the issue and seek their intervention for the restoration of the quota for the 32% Maratha community in the state.

The Cabinet Sub Committee took a slew of decisions whereby a committee of legal experts headed by a retired judge will study the judgement delivered by a five-member bench and submit its report in a fortnight on various legal options. Thereafter, the state government will take a decision on whether to file a review petition in the apex court.