Manusaki Yuva Group Prez threatens to go on hunger strike for shoddy NMMC work

Navi Mumbai: Sachin Shelar, president of Manusaki Yuva Group, has threatened to go on a hunger strike from Monday against Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) following shoddy work carried out by them in the name of giving the best amenities to the citizens in the Ghansoli area.

He alleged that the civic body carried out shoddy work in the Samarth Nagar area in Ghansoli ward.

“Due to poor work carried out by the civic administration, common citizens will face difficulties throughout the monsoon,” said Shelar. He added that despite his request, the civic official did not carry out the good work.

“I have left with no option but to sit on hunger strike to protest against the poor civic works,” said Shelar.

As part of the monsoon preparation, the civic body has been carrying out a number of works including cleaning nullah, sewage, repair of roads and trimming branches of trees.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:40 AM IST