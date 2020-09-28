Mantralaya tests COVID-19 positive

Half-a-dozen bureaucrats in Mantralaya and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have tested positive for Covid-19. Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, additional chief secretary Sujata Saunik and BMC additional commissioners Ashwini Bhide and Sanjeev Jaiswal are among the senior bureaucrats who have tested positive and are under medical observation. Currently, progressive cases in Maharashtra are surging at 13,511,53, of which 2,65,033 are active while 10,499,47 have recovered.

Kumar, who took over as chief secretary on June 30, was engaged in the planning and execution of coronavirus containment measures across the state. He had attended the state cabinet meeting held on September 22 and had been attending office. Last Friday, he got himself tested, citing weakness. He tested positive on Saturday and since then, has been home-quarantined.

Saunik, who has recently taken over as the additional chief secretary (general administration), also tested positive and is undergoing treatment.

Bhide and Jaiswal, who were quite actively involved in the BMC’s Chase the Virus and Mission Zero strategies, have also tested positive and are home quarantined.

Already 14 ministers from the State Cabinet have tested positive, with most of them having recovered. The latest to catch the virus was Minister of School Education Varsha Gaikwad and Minister of Public Works (Undertakings) Eknath Shinde. Gaikwad, who was elected from Dharavi, has recovered, having been discharged from hospital on Monday.

Last month, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole had tested positive but recovered and has now resumed work. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirval was found positive two days ago and is currently under medical observation.

In addition, more than 27 legislators from the state assembly and four from the state council and few MPs too have tested positive.