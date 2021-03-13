Mansukh Hiren Death Case: Sachin Vaze moves Thane court for anticipatory bail

Sachin Vaze, who was Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) and later transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District & Sessions Court.

The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Vaze any interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

After his allegations were levelled against him in connection with the case, Vaze, who was leading the investigating of Hiren's death in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters.

Earlier on February 25, a car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane last week. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.