'Mansukh Hiren death case isn't solved yet': Devendra Fadnavis after Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till March 25

After Mumbai Police's Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze was sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody in connection with the case involving an abandoned SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Vaze's arrest has raised questions on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Fadnavis said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh were protecting him. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) added that Mansukh Hiren's death case is yet to be solved.

"Sachin Waze's arrest raised questions on govt. Maharashtra CM & HM were protecting him as if they were his lawyers. I think only one angle has come out but Mansukh Hiren death case isn't solved yet. Probe will reveal who was involved & what was the intention," Fadnavis said.

"API Sachin Waze was suspended by High Court for 16 years. When I was CM, Shiv Sena leaders demanded to revoke his suspension. The new government took him back giving an excuse of COVID. He was made Crime Intelligence Unit's chief & was given major cases," he added.