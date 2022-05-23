Manpada: Two Rajasthan men held for several chain snatching incidents; gold worth Rs 15.75 lakh recovered

Thane: The Manpada police station succeeded in arresting the two chain snatchers who hail from Rajasthan and were wanted in multiple cases. The accused were arrested on Sunday by laying a trap in Bhiwandi.

The police recovered 302 grams of stolen gold jewellery and a stolen motorcycle worth Rs 15.75 lakh from them.

Manpada police station senior police inspector Shekhar Bagade, looking at a rise in chain snatching cases in Kalyan-Dombivali and surrounding areas of Thane district, had formed a special team under assistant police inspector Sunil Tarmale.

Shekar Bagade, Manpada senior police inspector said, "We had CCTV camera footage of the chain snatching incidents and acting on the same we collected the information and laid a trap and arrested the accused named as Ramesh Paliwal (34) and Mahesh Jath (35). Both hail from Rajasthan and currently stay in Bhiwandi."

Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3 of Thane police during the press conference while speaking with the media said, "The arrested accused have a role in the nine chain snatching cases in Kalyan and Dombivali area. Ramesh Paliwal is a habitual criminal and he has been involved in 29 other chain snatching and theft cases in Thane and Palghar districts."

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:52 PM IST