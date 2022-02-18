Manpada murder: Police arrest 25-year-old man who killed woman and hid her in couch

Thane: The Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 25-year-old man and known friends and have solved the murder case of a 33-year-old woman who was killed and kept hidden in an sofa-cum bed at her residence. The police said the accused attempted to sexually assault the woman but as she defended he attacked to kill her.

The police team with no clue traced the accused with the help of a sandal noticed by witnesses.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Vishal Ghavat, 25, who stays in a neighboring building.

The police said the woman is identified as Supriya Kishore Shinde, 33, a resident of B-wing in Om residency, Shivshakti nagar, Davdigaon, Dombivli East. Supriya used to stay with her husband who works with a private firm and an 11-year-old son. The incident took place on February 15 between 12:30pm to 9pm. "Her husband went to work in the morning and her son went to school at 12:30pm. She was alone at home, when some unknown person attacked her with a hard object on her head and also injured her nose and neck. Later strangling her with a nylon tie killed her," said a police officer.

A murder case was registered with Manpada police station and investigation. The police team started interrogating neighbors and witnesses to get some clues in the case. "One of the witnesses claims that she had notice and sandals outside their house that afternoon. Our team showed different sandals to the witness and after a long search she identified similar sandals. After noticing the sandal Supriya's husband and few others noticed that such sandal is used by Ghavat who is a known friend from a neighboring building," said a police officer.

The police further detained Ghavat who confessed that on February 14 he visited Supriya's resident on the pretext of giving a book. "Seeing her son he asked whether he goes to school and she said at afternoon 12:30pm. So on February 15, Ghavat again went at 1:30pm to give a book Supriya was keen to read. Seeing her alone Vishal tried to sexually assault her. But she was restricted and went near the door to scream for help. Getting scared Vishal caught her head and banged it and later strangled it with a nylon tie and killed her. Later to hide the dead body he kept it in the sofa-cum bed and left the place," said a police officer.

JD. More, assistant commissioner of police, Dombivli Division confirmed the arrest and said the case was solved with a single clue about a sandal seen outside the house.

The police said Ghavat along accompanied Supriya's husband to the police station when the reach to file an murder case.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:11 PM IST