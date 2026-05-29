Manoj Jarange Patil To Launch Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Maratha Reservation Demands

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announced on Thursday that he will launch an indefinite hunger strike on May 30 at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, pressing the state government over the Maratha reservation issue.



Speaking to his supporters, Jarange Patil declared, "The protest will be held under scorching heat without shelter, food, or water. Either I will lose, or the government will finally concede."



Hunger strike by Jarange Patil intensifies as he leads Maratha quota movement



Over the past two years, Jarange Patil has become a prominent figure in the Maratha quota movement and has spearheaded numerous protests and hunger strikes over demands for reservation benefits for the community by way of Kunbi recognition.



Jarange Patil reiterated that the movement’s primary demand is that Marathas be recognised as Kunbis—which fall under the OBC category—so they can be eligible for quota benefits. He accused the government of backtracking on promises made earlier, including those from the Mumbai protest in August last year over the implementation of Satara Gazette records concerning Kunbi documentation. "Ten months have passed since the assurance, and how long should I wait?" he questioned.





Demand for Kunbi certificates remains the primary issue



Jarange Patil claimed that while 58 lakh records supporting Kunbi lineage have been unearthed from the Hyderabad Gazette, certificates were still not being issued. He expressed concerns over inaccuracies and verification delays in issued certificates that cause admission issues for students. He also sought a year’s extension of the deadline for the Sandeep Shinde committee that has been verifying historical documents for Kunbi entries and claims related to Maratha reservation.



Besides reservation issues, Jarange Patil is also demanding the withdrawal of cases against Maratha protesters and employment for the families of those who died protesting.



Political reactions and new state-wide protests surface



Political reactions, as well as a new state-wide protest, are also beginning to surface. BJP MLC Prasad Lad, a close confidant of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, met Jarange Patil this month in a bid to head off another series of protests. However, reports indicate the talks failed, and Patil then announced a state-wide protest. During his speech, Jarange Patil criticised government officials for claims that all the demands of the Maratha community were met. "Whenever I raise any issues, officials will tell me to look at what all has been done for Marathas, but the people are waiting for justice," he stated.



He also raised questions about the existing OBC reservation system, alleging political motivations behind it, as Marathas who shared similar surnames and identities with Kunbis but could not present supporting documentation were denied claims. The planned hunger strike is expected to draw considerable public attention, especially in Marathwada, where support for the Maratha reservation cause remains strong. Security in the Jalna district is anticipated to be increased in anticipation of the protest.



The Maharashtra government is yet to issue a statement regarding the issue.

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