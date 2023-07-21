Manipur Sexual Assault Case: Mumbai BJP MLA Miffed With Top Court's Remark; Says, 'SC Should Run Country If...'

MLA Atul Bhatkalkar |

The Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Mumbai has hit back at the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud saying that the top court should run the country instead of the elected representatives. MLA Atul Bhatkalkar's statement came a day after CJI said that if the government fails to take action in respect to the Manipur's viral video which shows women being paraded naked before they were sexually assaulted, the court will.

Bhatkalkar said, "If the work of the government is to be done by the Supreme Court, then the court should run the country. Why do we need elections and parliament? If the order of law and order is passed sitting in the chair, how will the country run smoothly."

Tweet | Screengrab

What did Supreme Court say?

The Supreme Court noted on Thursday that it is "deeply disturbed" by the video of two women in Manipur being paraded naked. A bench head by CJI Chandrachud stated that it was "simply unacceptable" and directed the Union and state governments to take immediate action and apprise them on the action taken.

"We will give a little time to the government to act otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra, said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

With PTI inputs

